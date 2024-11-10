Astros Signing Star Free Agent Could Prevent Future Deal for Three-Time All-Star
The Houston Astros are going to have to make some tough decisions over the next two years in what is an undeniable reality of life in Major League Baseball especially as a contending franchise full of star players.
This offseason, the big question of course looming is the free agency status of superstar third baseman and fan favorite Alex Bregman. Since free agency has begun however, general manager Dana Brown has said all the right things as to the team being very serious about keeping Bregman, and his agent Scott Boras echoed a similar sentiment.
While Astros fans would love to keep Bregman in Houston forever, a mega-deal for him could have some unintended consequences down the line.
Fellow superstar right fielder Kyle Tucker will become a free agent following the 2025 season barring an agreement for a long-term contract prior to that point. Estimated by Spotrac to receive just over $16 million next season in arbitration, Tucker will be one of the biggest prizes of free agency a year from now if the team doesn't agree to a deal with him before then.
Eric Treuden of Climbing Tal's Hill thinks that if the team does in fact bring Bregman back on a big money deal, it could spell trouble for Tucker's future in Houston.
"It feels like the Astros are going to have to essentially choose between keeping Tucker around for the rest of his career or Bregman," Treuden wrote. "Since the club has already been so loud and proud about their pursuit of Bregman, it appears that question has already been answered."
If it truly is a one or the other situation, the argument can be made to want to keep Tucker instead of Bregman around for the long haul. An All-Star the last three consecutive seasons, Tucker still feels like a guy who hasn't yet hit his prime and will be just 28 years old by the time the 2025 season begins. Bregman meanwhile is still an elite player, but his numbers seem to be trending down while Tucker's have trended up.
Tucker did suffer through injury in 2024, but the 78 games he played in were without a doubt the best of his career. In an ideal world, the Astros will be able to keep both Bregman and Tucker around for the remainder of their careers, but it will certainly be difficult to make it all work.