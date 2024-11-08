Houston Astros Are 'Actively Engaged' in Bregman Negotiations, Super Agent Says
The Houston Astros enter the free agency period and offseason as a whole with one massive question that looms over the organization.
While everyone would love to add the most talented players available, the Astros are going to have to fend off offers from other teams for their franchise cornerstone third baseman Alex Bregman. With Bregman's five-year, $100 million deal he signed in 2019 having officially come to and end, Houston now must be prepared to open up their checkbook if they are serious about keeping him.
Nobody is better at getting their clients paid the big bucks perhaps in all of professional sports than super agent Scott Boras, who of course is representing Bregman. After the previous contract ended up being a huge bargain for the Astros, it feels unlikely that they are going to get Bregman to sign another team friendly deal as there are plenty of teams who will be willing to pay him every dollar he's worth and more. Boras spoke at the MLB GM meetings and offered some encouragement to Houston faithful hoping to see their fan favorite third baseman remain with the team.
“I think with Alex Bregman, his leadership, what he provides in the locker room, they clearly understand the rarity of being in four World Series and being in the postseason eight years in a row and him being a centerpiece of that,” Boras said via the Houston Chronicle. “They’ve certainly measured to me throughout the process that they’re actively engaged."
Boras chooses his words very carefully. By his account, the Astros are serious about keeping him. But by mentioning the fact that Bregman has been a key focal point to a team that has experienced their greatest run of success in franchise history, it feels like he is publicly stating that his client is not going to come cheap.
And really, there's no reason he should come cheap. Bregman is a two-time All-Star and has been arguably the team's most consistent player for the better part of a decade now. Last week, Bregman added an elusive Gold Glove to his illustrious resume, demonstrating both to the Astros and other potential suitors that he is just as valuable in the field as he is at the plate.
Things are starting to sound at least decent in terms of the prospects of Bregman's return to Houston, but the Astros must not lowball their star. If they do, he will be playing elsewhere in 2025.