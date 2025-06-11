Astros Skipper Believes Forrest Whitley Can Become a 'Weapon' Despite His DFA
The Houston Astros made the surprising decision to designate Forrest Whitley for assignment.
For all intents and purposes, that likely will end the former first-round pick's tenure with the franchise that stuck with him through all his injury issues and the suspension he was levied.
At one point in time, Whitley was deemed a "can't miss" prospect, sitting No. 1 in the Astros' pipeline for multiple consecutive years with the mantra of future ace attached to him.
But, it's been well documented that this did not happen for the talented right-hander, and after he wasn't able to stick around in the Houston bullpen once again, the organization decided it was time to cut bait.
Sometimes all that is needed for players is a change of scenery.
Whitley appears to be headed down that path, and his former manager Joe Espada actually thinks he can become an impact arm for some team out there.
"I think he has a ton of potential, and I think he could use this time to reset ... We wish him the best, because I think this kid, once he figures it out, could be a weapon," he said, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.
If that's the case, then why would the Astros not keep him around?
"It was just a move that we needed to make at this time -- a very difficult one," Espada added. "Right now, in the situation we're in, there's just no fit."
At some point, Houston couldn't keep doing the dance with Whitley.
They gave him tons of opportunities to prove that he could be an impact pitcher for them during his career, and when it became clear that it might never happen while he was donning an Astros uniform, the business side of things took over.
Perhaps Whitley can finally reach his ceiling elsewhere and prove Espada right.
