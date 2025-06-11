Inside the Astros

Astros Skipper Believes Forrest Whitley Can Become a 'Weapon' Despite His DFA

Joe Espada believes Forrest Whitley could still become an impact arm for someone despite being designated for assignment by the Houston Astros.

Brad Wakai

Apr 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Forrest Whitley (55) reacts after an out against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Daikin Park
Apr 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros relief pitcher Forrest Whitley (55) reacts after an out against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning at Daikin Park / Erik Williams-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Astros made the surprising decision to designate Forrest Whitley for assignment.

For all intents and purposes, that likely will end the former first-round pick's tenure with the franchise that stuck with him through all his injury issues and the suspension he was levied.

At one point in time, Whitley was deemed a "can't miss" prospect, sitting No. 1 in the Astros' pipeline for multiple consecutive years with the mantra of future ace attached to him.

More News: Houston Astros Star Must Pick Up Offensive Production To Make Up for Woeful Defense

But, it's been well documented that this did not happen for the talented right-hander, and after he wasn't able to stick around in the Houston bullpen once again, the organization decided it was time to cut bait.

Sometimes all that is needed for players is a change of scenery.

Whitley appears to be headed down that path, and his former manager Joe Espada actually thinks he can become an impact arm for some team out there.

More News: Could Houston Astros Pull Off Deadline Blockbuster Trade for Braves Ace?

"I think he has a ton of potential, and I think he could use this time to reset ... We wish him the best, because I think this kid, once he figures it out, could be a weapon," he said, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

If that's the case, then why would the Astros not keep him around?

"It was just a move that we needed to make at this time -- a very difficult one," Espada added. "Right now, in the situation we're in, there's just no fit."

More News: Five Pending Free Agents Houston Astros Should Monitor For Rest of Season

At some point, Houston couldn't keep doing the dance with Whitley.

They gave him tons of opportunities to prove that he could be an impact pitcher for them during his career, and when it became clear that it might never happen while he was donning an Astros uniform, the business side of things took over.

Perhaps Whitley can finally reach his ceiling elsewhere and prove Espada right.

For More Astros Coverage, Visit Astros On SI

Published
Brad Wakai
BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently covers the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros for Sports Illustrated/FanNation. He is also the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

Home/News