Astros Star Lance McCullers Jr. Likely Will Remain in Bullpen During Playoffs
The Houston Astros will attempt to make another deep run this October in a weak American League, which is very much wide open and could be ripe for the taking.
After failing to make the American League Championship Series for the first time in seven years in 2024, the Astros are hungry to right the wrongs of last season and get back to where they know they are capable of being. In order to make it happen, it will take a mix of new and old faces from the success of the last decade.
One of those old faces is someone Houston had not seen perform in three full years: veteran right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. He had been out since the 2022 World Series with various injuries before returning to the mound this season. Flashes have been there, but the overall results have not.
McCullers has an ERA of 6.97 across 13 appearances (12 starts) with a bWAR of minus-1.0. The struggles prompted the team to move him to the bullpen for what manager Joe Espada deemed to be "short-term." However, it seems like the move may not be short-term at all.
Astros Ready To Keep Lance McCullers Jr. in Bullpen
During an interview this week with Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, Houston's general manager Dana Brown seemingly revealed that there are no plans to move McCullers back to the rotation ahead of the start of the playoffs next month.
"Look, the best thing I can say about Lance is I know he's going to give us 100 percent, and if he could continue to come out of the ‘pen and give us all that he's got, I think he could be an addition to this team," Brown said when asked directly about the role for the 31-year-old. "The rotation seems to be solidifying itself and with him in the ‘pen, we feel good if we have to go get him and throw multiple innings. And so that could be a good thing for us coming out of the ‘pen."
The debut for McCullers as a reliever for the first time in seven years in a big league game last week did not go great. He allowed three hits and two earned runs with two walks in just two frames pitched during a defeat against the Los Angeles Angels.
Whether or not McCullers actually cracks the playoff roster is likely dependent on if he can demonstrate that he has adapted into the relief role. Given the experience he has on the big stage, the Astros would love for him to be an option in October.
In 19 postseason appearances (12 starts) during his career spanning back to 2015, McCullers has a 3.47 ERA, a 1.128 WHIP and 80 strikeouts in 72.2 innings pitched. An experienced and battle-tested veteran, he's exactly what this new-look Houston team could use.
If he can't show a little bit of improvement over the next month, though, it's going to be a tough call to trust McCullers with the ball in his hand while the stakes are highest by the time the calendar turns to October.