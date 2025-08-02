Astros, Twins Both Might Be Losers in Carlos Correa Blockbuster Deal
The Houston Astros have been on a bit of a slide lately, struggling in the second half of the season.
Injuries have started to pile up for the Astros, and this was a team at the trade deadline that needed some help.
They were certainly aggressive in trying to make some trades, focusing clearly on helping their offense. With it becoming likely that Isaac Paredes could miss the rest of the year, finding some help at third base and to replace his offensive production became a top need.
More News: Astros Disappointed Former MLB Exec Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline for One Reason
However, they weren’t able to address the middle of the rotation, which was a goal of the front office for the last few weeks.
With both the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners breathing down their necks, the Astros needed to improve at the deadline, and they did.
However, while they have some new faces joining the team, not all of their trades would likely be deemed the winner.
More News: Astros GM Dana Brown Speaks on Team's Inability To Land Starting Pitcher at Deadline
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about one of the worst moves of the deadline for both sides being the Carlos Correa trade to the Astros.
“It's not often that a trade deadline deal looks like a true lose-lose from the second it's announced, but the trade that reunited Carlos Correa with the Houston Astros looks like just that for all involved.”
It is certainly a rarity that both teams are deemed losers in a deal, but the Minnesota Twins had a complete fire sale at the trade deadline, with some financial constraints seemingly affecting their decision-making.
From their point of view, they are going to be paying Correa $33 million to play for Houston. Furthermore, without an exciting prospect coming back in return, this is a hard move to justify for them other than to save some money.
More News: Astros Make Flurry of Roster Moves Headlined by Return of Jeremy Pena
For the Astros, they will be taking on a bulk of the contract of Correa, and there has to be some concern about his performance and injury history of late.
In 2025, he has slashed .264/.315/.381 with seven home runs and 31 RBI in 94 games played. At 30 years old, his best days are likely behind him, and a couple of stints on the injured list the past few years should be a bit concerning.
While he might provide a bit of a spark for the Astros, it’s hard to imagine that he will live up to his contract.
Overall, it’s fair to say that both Houston and Minnesota might be losers in this deal once the dust settles.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.