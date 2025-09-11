Astros Beat Blue Jays to Maintain AL West Lead over Mariners, Rangers
A day after losing to the Toronto Blue Jays in extra innings, the Houston Astros rallied to beat them on Wednesday, 3-2.
The Astros (79-67) won the game in the top of the ninth with a Yainer Diaz solo home run to break a 2-2 lead. Earlier in the game, the Astros took a 2-0 lead on a Diaz double and a Carlos Correa home run. But Toronto rallied to tie the game in the eighth. Starting pitcher Jason Alexander gave Houston seven terrific innings, as he allowed three hits and no runs. After Houston regained the lead, Bryan Abreu claimed his fifth save of the campaign.
The Astros needed the win to keep its lead in the American League West Division.
Houston Astros Magic Number
Entering Wednesday’s action, the Astros’ magic number to win the AL West was 17. The magic number drops every time the Astros win or the Seattle Mariners lose. With the victory, Houston dropped its magic number to 16. The Astros then waited to see what would happen in Seattle, where the Mariners were hosting the St. Louis Cardinals.
Well, the Mariners beat the Cardinals, 4-2, though it took 13 innings. In addition, the Texas Rangers finished off a sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers, so Houston’s win was well-timed in terms of maintaining its lead in the division. Houston has upcoming matchups with both Texas and Seattle.
Houston is hoping to win its eighth AL West crown in the last nine seasons, with the only interruption coming in 2020. Since 2017, Houston has reached the playoffs every year, with four trips to the World Series and two world titles.
Houston Astros Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch AL West Title: 16
Houston Astros Games Remaining: 16
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule: Sept. 11, at Toronto; Sept. 12-14, at Atlanta; Sept. 15-17, vs. Texas; Sept. 19-21, vs. Seattle; Sept. 23-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
AL West Race (after Sept. 10)
Houston Astros: 79-67 (lead division)
Seattle Mariners: 78-68 (1.0 games behind)
Texas Rangers: 77-70 (2.5 games behind)
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (16 games): Sept. 11-14, vs. Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 16-18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (15 games): Sept. 12-14, at New York Mets; Sept. 15-17 at Houston; Sept. 19-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.