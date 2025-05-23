Astros Unheralded Pitching Prospect Draws More Attention with Strong Play
The Houston Astros entered the 2025 MLB season with one of the least-regarded minor league systems in the sport.
They were lacking high-end prospects, which limited the maneuverability of the front office to make changes to the roster.
Not only were they lacking players who could make an impact at the Major League level, but building trade packages to bring in established talent was going to be difficult as well.
A majority of the team’s highest ranked prospects don’t look like everyday contributors at the highest level, with the Astros possessing a lot of depth pieces.
However, there is one player looking to make an impact and move up the ranks in the near future — right-handed pitcher Bryce Mayer.
Bryce Mayer Is Intriguing Astros Prospect To Keep Eye On
He was an unheralded prospect entering the organization as a 16th round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of the University of Missouri.
Three appearances were made at Single-A Fayetteville where he opened some eyes with his performance. In 6.1 innings, he was effectively wild, walking four and hitting two batters but striking out 10.
Despite constantly clogging the bases, he surrendered only three runs, two of which were earned, on five hits without allowing a home run.
There was some intrigue created and he has continued piquing the interest of evaluators with his start to the 2025 campaign.
Through eight appearances and 30.2 innings between Fayetteville and High-A Asheville, he has shown improvement with his control, striking out 43 with 11 walks. He is still doing a great job limiting damage with only two home runs surrendered.
His performance has caught the attention of Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis and Sam Dykstra of MLB.com, who selected Mayer as the Astros’ most pleasant surprise among their prospects in 2025.
“Mayer opened eyes in his brief pro debut after the Astros drafted him in the 16th round last July, and he has continued to do so this spring with an explosive mid-90s fastball with carry and a pair of quality breaking pitches (upper-70s curveball, sweeping 82-85 mph slider),” they wrote.
A three-pitch mix like that certainly provides optimism that the talented righty will be able to stick as a relief pitcher long-term.
If he has to transition to the bullpen, possessing that kind of fastball certainly helps. A few ticks could also be added if he really lets loose knowing he is only working an inning and can give it his all, not trying to work deep into games as a starter.
With injuries decimating their depth, Mayer could be on the fast track through the organization with players being promoted and demoted constantly to help the Major League team.
If a player is producing, Houston has shown a willingness to move the player through the system aggressively.