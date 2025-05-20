Astros Choose Triple-A Standout to Start Tuesday After Hayden Wesneski Injury
The Houston Astros have had an intriguing start to the 2025 season, with a relatively slow first few series, but following them up with some impressive outings.
The Astros have hovered right around the .500 mark. There is definitely room to improve. Injuries have been part of the problem with nine players currently on the injured list. That has put some key playmakers out for a significant amount of time.
One of the most recent injuries was pitcher Hayden Wesneski, who will undergo Tommy John surgery and missing the rest of the season and most of next season. This left the Astros in another gap to fill in the rotation, with starting pitchers Spencer Arrighetti, J.P. France, Luis Garcia, and Cristian Javier also on the injured list.
Houston needed to choose a starter for Tuesday's game, and late Monday night it reportedly made the decision.
Astros Will Start Brandon Walter on Tuesday
Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reported that the Astros will start Brandon Walter on Tuesday, as they will call him up from Triple-A Sugar Land. Houston will have to make a corresponding move since Walter is not on Houston's 40-man roster.
This will be only the second MLB stint for Walter in his career, as he spent part of this past season with the Boston Red Sox. He struggled there, posting a 6.26 ERA in 23 innings pitched, along with a 1.696 WHIP, allowing three home runs and striking out 16 compared to seven walks.
He has shown some promising flashes in the minor leagues, and appears to have solid control. Whether he stays with Houston will ultimately come down to being able to handle MLB batters, something he was unable to do in Boston.
With Sugar Land this season he has thrown 35.2 innings with a 2.27 ERA, 0.701 WHIP and 34 strikeouts against seven walks. He is 2-1 in nine games, five of which were starts.
It seems the Astros have decided he is their best option for Tuesday. it doesn't rule out a potential move down the line. Walter's performance against the Tampa Bay Rays will likely influence what happens.