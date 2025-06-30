Astros 'Were Optimistic' About Jeremy Pena Extension Before He Hired Scott Boras
The Houston Astros have to love what they are seeing out of Jeremy Pena.
He's putting together the best regular season of his career and is finally starting to look like the player he was during the 2022 playoff run that resulted in him winning the ALCS and World Series MVP Awards.
However, when a player peforms the way Pena has, others start to take notice.
Knowing that, the Astros tried to lock up their star shortstop to an extension that was reported to be in the $100 million range.
But Pena turned it down and subsequently hired superagent Scott Boras to represent him, a move that was enough to raise the eyebrows of people around the sport since Boras is notorious for taking his clients to the open market in search of the most lucrative deal possible.
That won't stop Houston from trying to get something worked out with Pena.
According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, general manager Dana Brown called Boras "right away" and told the superagent they're "still interested in signing Jeremy long-term" and that they'll "be in touch."
Will something get worked out?
The chances of that have become a whole lot murkier, and according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the confidence level inside the Astros' organization is a bit lower with Boras now involved in the negotiations.
"The Houston Astros were optimistic they were moving close to signing shortstop Jeremy Pena to a five-year, $100 million contract extension a few weeks ago. The optimism was abruptly halted when he left the Beverly Hills Sports Council for Scott Boras, who will be seeking a much more lucrative deal to keep him from hitting free agency after the 2027 season," the insider reported.
This will continue to be a storyline until something gets worked out.
History suggests Pena will now play out his final years of club control before hitting the open market, but perhaps Houston can offer their star shortstop something he can't refuse to keep him with the only franchise he's ever known.
