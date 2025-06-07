Could Houston Astros Pull Off Surprising Trade for Divisional Rival Starter?
Pitching injuries have inflicted the Houston Astros all year. While it hasn't prevented them from grabbing first place in the American League West, there are rightfully questions on how sustainable the team's performance is.
Rookies Ryan Gusto and Colton Gordon were not expected to be key parts of the Astros' foundation when the season began in March. But injuries to Hayden Wesneski, Ronel Blanco, and Spencer Arrighetti are forcing manager Joe Espada and the rest of the organization to lean on youth.
It hasn't been a disaster. Gusto has a 4.78 ERA and 1.64 WHIP, while Gordon has a 5.11 ERA and 1.38 WHIP. But Houston's expectations are higher, and with the bullpen performing at an elite level, the rotation has not been up to par.
At 35-28, the Astros are on course to be buyers at the July 31 deadline and acquiring a pitcher would be a natural first move. And there's an interdivisional target that could be pursued.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand released a list Saturday morning of eight players who could use a change of scenery. He picked players whose identities or roles on their current teams are either unclear or muddied, either due to miscommunication or just poor performance.
One of those players is Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Reid Detmers, whom the Astros could turn into a starter, or rather back into one.
Detmers, who has spent his career with the Angels as a starter, failed to make the rotation in spring training and was pushed to the bullpen. He has a 5.81 ERA and 1.67 WHIP. The move likely came after posting a 6.70 ERA last season. He posted a 3.77 ERA in his first full year in 2022.
At 29-33, the Angels' destiny as buyers or sellers is not fully sealed. But Los Angeles clearly does hold too much value to Detmers despite being just 25 years old. So no matter what state manager Ron Washington finds his squad in come July, the young pitcher could be acquired for a fair price.
The Astros would not have to give up much to get Detmers, or at least less now than two years ago. If Houston can figure out how to unlock his early potential as a starter, he could benefit them both this year and in the immediate future as guys on their team look to make long recoveries.