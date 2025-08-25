Could Unsung Astros Pitcher Actually Start a Playoff Game in October?
The Houston Astros may have something of a problem on their hands.
All year, the team's approach to its starting rotation has been that co-aces Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez would keep the group steady at the top, while a rotating cast of fill-ins would bide time for other proven veterans to return from injury.
Instead, more injuries have piled up. Ronel Blanco and Hayden Wesneski are now out for the season, and Lance McCullers Jr. and Spencer Arrighetti have missed considerable time with subsequent ailments.
Now, McCullers, Arrighetti and Cristian Javier have pitched poorly in their returns, while Valdez is mired in an uncharacteristic slump. In his four starts in August, the lefty has gone 0-3 with a 7.33 ERA with just 12 strikeouts in 23.1 innings of work.
The team also did not add any help for its starting rotation at the MLB trade deadline, instead banking on the group that has performed poorly of late to come back and find their form. That may still happen, and Luis Garcia also has a chance to help, but it's got to come together quickly.
With the playoffs around the corner, manager Joe Espada needs to have a good idea of who will get the ball after Hunter Brown in a possible wild card series or during the ALDS.
Jason Alexander Has Earned Consideration for Playoff Rotation
Brown is a slam dunk to be the first starter used on Houston's playoff run. Valdez's track record of success is so lengthy that it's hard to imagine any slump or bad month costing him his spot in the playoff rotation. But that situation is at least worth monitoring.
So who would start a third game?
Javier would be the obvious answer if he finds a groove, but there's no guarantee that happens so early in his return. If he doesn't lock into form, it could be Jason Alexander, a player who was not on the radar at all until a recent hot stretch.
On May 18, Houston claimed Alexander off waivers from the Athletics in a bid to add depth to the pitching staff. As Alexander and other call-ups have filtered in and out of the rotation, the 32-year-old has established himself as the best of the bunch recently.
In August, Alexander has made four starts, going 3-0 with a 1.54 ERA in four victories over the Miami Marlins, New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles twice. He's retired 18 opposing hitters via strikeout, and he's done a great job to save a bullpen that has been taxed heavily with Javier building up and McCullers struggling to go deep into his starts.
McCullers and Javier both project better as playoff relievers than Alexander does with their high-level stuff, which could afford the right-hander the chance to start in playoff series at some point during October.
It would be a tough call for Espada, who would have to decide between using one of the team's veterans arms as they work their way back from injury, which is a risk despite their history of dominating in the postseason. Or taking a chance on fully trusting in Alexander's hot streak, which is unlcear if it will or can continue.