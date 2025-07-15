Did Astros Select the Best Power Hitter in MLB Draft Class?
The Houston Astros have bolstered their farm system and positioned themselves to draft for future rosters rather than immediate need in the MLB draft.
They zeroed in on young talent in the first round and a potential future replacement for third baseman Isaac Parades, who will become a free agent in 2028.
With the No. 21 overall pick, the Astros selected prep shortstop and third baseman Xavier Neyens from Mount Vernon, Wash.
The 18-year-old is 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds and is currently committed to Oregon State.
In a draft class with an abundance of talented prep position players, Houston may have landed the best power bat in Neyens.
More News: Astros' Rough Finish Ahead of All-Star Break Should Raise Trade Deadline Urgency
Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com gave insight into the prospect falling to No. 21 and the potential he holds for the Astros.
“It’s possible we’ll look back at this first round and realize that the Astros got the best power hitter in the class,” Mayo wrote. “At times, Neyens has looked like an elite hitter who’d easily get to that pop, and at times the swing-and-miss tendencies concerned scouts, which is why he didn’t end up closer to the top of the first round.”
Mayo believes his size and arm profile best at third base, despite his draft announcement as a shortstop.
More News: Astros First-Round Pick Xavier Neyens Wasted Little Time To Take Shot at Mariners
According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, Houston scouting director Cam Pendino and his contingent looked at Neyens extensively from last summer to this spring and traveled to the Pacific Northwest in support of the club's senior scouting supervisor on the West Coast, who took initial lead efforts.
That group included Pendino, senior scouting director Deric Ladnier, assistant general manager Charles Cook, and West Coast crosschecker Jamie Lehman, showing the diligence the Astros paid towards scouting Neyens.
Neyens also traveled to Daikin Park for a pre-draft workout where he hit in front of general manager Dana Brown.
More News: Is Jose Altuve Beginning To Heat Up for Astros?
“He put on a show,” Pendino said. “He did his thing. It was pretty impressive what he was able to do, and we were fired up to get him.”
Per McTaggart, Neyens led his team to a state title, batting .456 with eight home runs, 10 doubles, and 27 RBIs in 28 games.
As both analysts allude to, his swing-and-miss concerns are there and potentially led to him falling to Houston, but his MLB Pipeline scouting report lauds an “outstanding approach” that has propelled him to hit with power.
The Astros plan to start Neyens out at shortstop due to his strong arm and fluid fielding, noting third base as the fallback plan.
“We’re giving him every chance to stick at shortstop until he proves us wrong,” Pendino said. “We think he is a shortstop, and we’re excited about that.”
While third base may be a bigger need, with a scarcity in their farm system, Houston intends to stick with their prospect’s natural position and allow him to develop without haste.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.