Do Astros Have What It Takes To Pull Away From Rivals in American League West Race?
The Houston Astros have dominated the American League West for most of the last decade.
Outside of the COVID-19 shortened campaign in 2020, they have finished in first place of the division in seven consecutive 162-game campaigns.
Entering play on July 22, they are in position to do it for an eighth time, currently sitting in first place with a 58-42 record.
They are five games clear of the second-place Seattle Mariners, but a recent cold stretch has helped keep their rivals alive in the divisional race.
Heading into the All-Star break, the Astros lost two out of three games to the Texas Rangers, a dangerous team lurking just outside of the playoff picture.
Out of the All-Star break, they lost two out of three games to the Mariners, making it seven losses out of their last eight contests.
Certainly not what Houston was hoping for, especially since they had an opportunity to really bury their rivals, holding a lead as big as seven games heading into the final week of the first half.
Now, the biggest question facing the team heading into the second half is whether or not there will be an AL West race down the stretch.
“They’ll need deadline help, and it’ll probably be on the offensive side, even though they have nearly a full rotation on the 60-day IL. They’ll worry about the pitching, but someone else is going to bring the hitting,” wrote Grant Brisbee of The Athletic (subscription required) in this week’s edition of the MLB power rankings, with the theme being a second half storyline for each franchise.
For the Astros, it will be all about surviving until they can get some reinforcements, whether that is players coming back from the injured list or making some trades.
Designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, shortstop Jeremy Pena, center fielder Jake Meyers, second baseman Brendan Rodgers, and utility man Luis Guillorme are all currently sidelined, making offense a priority.
If they do add a starting pitcher, they should be on the lookout for a controllable option.
Not only do they have long-term injuries to handle, with Hayden Wesneski and Ronel Blanco both undergoing Tommy John surgery this year, Framber Valdez is set to be a free agent this winter as well.
Navigating all of those losses will be a challenge, but general manager Dana Brown has shown time and time again he can pull off some magic ahead of the deadline.
