Do Astros Need to Sweep Angels for Chance to Make American League Playoffs?
The Houston Astros finally won a game on Thursday, as they defeated the Athletics, 11-5, in the final game of a three-game series that saw their four-year streak of winning the American League West Division come to an end.
Now, Houston (85-74) must find a way to keep its streak of eight straight trips to the postseason alive as the Astros head to Anaheim to conclude the regular season with a three-game series against Los Angeles Angels that starts on Friday.
The Astros snapped a five-game losing streak on Thursday, one that saw the division lead slip away from them. The Seattle Mariners clinched their first AL West crown since 2001 on Wednesday. Houston’s offense exploded with a home run from Christian Walker, who drove in three runs, while Jose Altuve, Isaac Paredes and Carlos Correa each drove in two runs.
Houston can still make the playoffs. But the path is a narrow one.
Houston’s Playoff Math
The only path Houston has to the postseason is to clinch one of the two remaining wild card berths. The Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees are tied for the AL East lead and have clinched playoff berths. One will win the division, and one will be a wild card team.
The Boston Red Sox are in position to claim the second wild card berth and could clinch a playoff spot as early as Friday. Boston is two games ahead of the field. The third berth is held by the Detroit Tigers, who are tied with the Cleveland Guardians for the AL Central lead. But the Guardians hold the tiebreaker over the Tigers. So, for now, the Tigers are the team the Astros are chasing for the final wild card berth.
It doesn't matter which AL team the Astros are chasing. The Guardians, the Tigers and the Red Sox have the tiebreaker over Houston. So, in the event of a tie with any of them for a playoff berth, the Astros miss the postseason.
For Houston to make the playoffs it must finish with at least one more win than one of either Boston, Cleveland or Detroit by the end of Sunday’s action. Since the Astros are one game back with three to play, a sweep of the Angels is necessary to have a legitimate shot to keep their postseason streak alive.
Houston’s streak goes back to 2017 when the Astros won the World Series for the first time. During the streak, Houston had won seven division titles, including the last four, along with four American League pennants and two World Series crowns.
Houston Astros AL Playoff Watch
AL Wild Card Race
(after Sept. 25)
New York Yankees: 91-68 (clinched No. 4 seed)
Boston Red Sox: 87-72 (2.0 games ahead)
Detroit Tigers: 86-73 (1.0 game ahead)
Houston Astros: 85-74 (1.0 game out of final wild card berth)
*-Yankees are tied for AL East lead but Toronto holds tiebreaker in event of season-ending tie between two teams.
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule (3 games): Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.