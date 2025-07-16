Former Astros Deadline Flop Attempting Major League Comeback
All signs are pointing to the Houston Astros buying ahead of this year's deadline once again.
How aggressive they search for upgrades isn't clear, with their farm system still in recovery mode and injured players expected to return throughout the second half of this season.
When the Astros do add the pieces they believe will help them chase another World Series title, they'll hope they turn out better than their 2019 deadline addition Aaron Sanchez did.
Acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays in a deal that also netted Houston Joe Biagini and Cal Stevenson in exchange for outfielder Derek Fisher, the Astros believed Sanchez would boost their starting rotation despite the rough showing he had in the first half of that campaign.
Sanchez's tenure got off to an incredible start, with him pitching six no-hit innings during his debut that turned into a combined no-hitter.
Unfortunately, that was the peak of his time with Houston.
After four starts, Sanchez suffered a torn capsule in his right shoulder.
He bounced around to the San Francisco Giants, Washington Nationals and Minnesota Twins after that, but he never got his career back on track after taking the baseball world by storm in 2016 when he led the American League in ERA (3.00) and finished seventh in AL Cy Young voting after being selected to his first All-Star Game.
Sanchez last pitched in the Majors in 2022, but according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the right-hander is attempting a comeback.
At 33 years old, there's a chance he could make that a reality if he is able to turn back the clock. But he also spent 2024 with the Blue Jays on a minor league deal and couldn't get the call-up before being released on Aug. 6 of that year.
This will be something to keep an eye on, though.
While Sanchez couldn't play a part for the Astros like they were expecting in 2019, he could be an interesting addition for some team in the back half of this season.
