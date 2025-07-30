Inside the Astros

Former Astros Star Prospect Used by Mets to Land Star Reliever From Giants

A former Houston Astros star prospect was a featured part of this notable trade.

The Houston Astros haven't struck on the trade market just yet, but one of their former top prospects was featured in a deal that could change the landscape of the National League.

Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, the San Francisco Giants traded left-handed reliever Tyler Rogers for a package that featured right-handed MLB reliever Jose Butto, right-handed pitching prospect Blade Tidwell and former Astros star prospect Drew Gilbert.

Houston selected Gilbert in the first round of the 2022 draft with the 28th overall pick.

He rocketed up their pipeline rankings to No. 3 a year later, and he was used in the trade deadline deal in 2023 that brought Justin Verlander back after he previously departed for the Mets during the winter.

Now, Gilbert will be with his third organization in four professional seasons.

Ranked No. 12 in New York's farm system before this deal, the 24-year-old had been putting together a solid season at the Double-A level, slashing .243/.347/.430 with 12 home runs and 47 RBI across 82 games.

It will be interesting to see how Gilbert fits in with the Giants.

San Francisco already has Heliot Ramos and Jung Hoo Lee on their Major League roster, with outfielders Bo Davidson, Dakota Jordan and Rayner Arias ranking Nos. 5-7 in their pipeline. In total, seven outfielders are in their top 30, which creates a crowded outlook going forward.

Still, Astros fans could have a keen interest in seeing how their former star prospect's career plays out, especially because he was key in getting Verlander back for what appears to be his final run with the franchise.

