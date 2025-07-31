Inside the Astros

Former Astros Starting Pitcher Gets Sent To AL Contender in Late Deadline Deal

One of the Houston Astros former starters was on the move ahead of the trade deadline.

For a while, it seemed like the Houston Astros were going to have a quiet trade deadline.

Despite Dana Brown being open about what they were targeting, it wasn't clear that they were going to get anything done in this seller's market that made it known that asking prices were high.

However, they had anything but a quiet deadline, acquiring Ramon Urias to bolster their infield depth before pulling off a shocking reunion with their former superstar Carlos Correa and then landing slugging left-handed-hitting outfielder Jesus Sanchez.

This haul solved a lot of their needs, but a notable position they didn't bolster was the starting rotation.

Someone Houston was linked to was Charlie Morton, their former starter who won a World Series with the team in 2017.

While the Astros didn't make a play for the veteran right-hander, he did get dealt to the Detroit Tigers, as was reported by Jon Heyman of The New York Post.

Morton had an awful start to his season with the Baltimore Orioles after signing a one-year deal with them this past winter, but he turned things around to make himself an attractive candidate for contenders around the league.

Now, he lands with the Tigers, a team that Houston could match up with in October since both teams are positioned to win their division entering August.

The Astros didn't have a pressing need in their rotation despite their injuries, with some of their arms scheduled to come back at some point in the back half of the season.

