Former Houston Astros Closer Reveals Why He Approved Trade to Cubs
The Houston Astros parted with another piece of their World Series teams when they traded reliever Ryan Pressly to the Chicago Cubs.
Houston had been shopping him throughout the offseason, but there was a catch. The veteran had a no-trade clause in his contract, which means he had to approve the deal. Once it was reported the Astros had a deal in principle with the Cubs, it took a couple of days for the 36-year-old right-hander to approve.
During an interview with reporters on Wednesday, including MLB.com, Pressly detailed why he finally approved the trade.
"I still feel like I can close, and I want to still prove that I can close, and an opportunity came up where I could have that chance again,” he said. “I figured I could go capitalize on that opportunity and see what happens."
Pressly was the Astros’ closer for four seasons, including during their 2022 run to a World Series title. But, last year, Houston signed Josh Hader to a five-year contract and moved Pressly into a set-up role.
General manager Dana Brown admitted that the relationship between the organization and Pressly changed after that, but both sides kept things professional.
In that set-up role, he went 2-3 with a 3.49 ERA in 59 games. He did have four saves but struck out 58 and walked 18 in 56 innings.
He said part of the reticence in accepting the trade was the fact that he moved his family to Houston before last season and intended to retire with the Astros.
But the opportunity in Chicago proved too much to pass up. The Cubs don’t have a closer with Pressly’s experience. He has 112 career saves. Last year’s holdover closer, Porter Hodge, only took over the job when others were unable to get it done and he finished with nine saves.
Pressly is a 12-year veteran who has been to the All-Star Game twice, most recently in 2021. He was a set-up man for the bulk of his career. He joined the Astros in a trade at the deadline in 2018 and remained in that role until he transitioned to closer during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
In 2019 he set a record for most consecutive appearances without allowing a run with 40.
In 2022 and 2023 he had 33 and 31 saves, respectively. During the 2022 season he earned All-MLB recognition and became the first MLB relief pitcher to contribute to two combined no-hitters and just the second pitcher overall. One of those no-hitters was in the World Series.