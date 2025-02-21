Houston Astros Could Pull Off Hilarious Third Base Trade Swap With Red Sox
The Houston Astros are entering a period of transition this season with some new faces in the fold.
Having first traded away Kyle Tucker before having to subsequently replace the departed Alex Bregman - ironically most likely with a piece which came in the Tucker return - it's certainly going to be a challenge to replace two of the best core players from the most successful run in franchise history.
When Bregman signed with the Boston Red Sox, the assumption was he was going there to switch positions and play second base. Former Astros bench coach and current Red Sox manager Alex Cora has said previously he sees the two-time All-Star as a natural second baseman despite his lack of experience there plus the fact Boston already has a third baseman in place.
That third baseman just so happens to be one of the most feared hitters in all of baseball in 2023 Silver Slugger winner Rafael Devers. While Devers is nowhere near the defender Bregman is, he is three years younger and has a better bat at this point in each of their respective careers.
While the duo of Bregman at second and Devers at third would make any pitching staff in baseball quiver, it doesn't seem like Devers is all too happy about his new teammate.
When news emerged the Red Sox were not certain of the plans in the infield and they may ask Devers to move to DH and Bregman to play third, Devers defiantly told the media this week he plays third and would not DH. Devers, who signed a 10-year deal with Boston for over $300 million said he was promised he would get to stay at third.
Things got even crazier when Cora essentially said those who made Devers that promise are no longer involved with the team, sending a clear message to his star through the media.
In all likelihood, the Red Sox will find a way to make things work. Devers is the face of their franchise and them alienating him in favor of Bregman - who theoretically could opt out and leave after just one year - doesn't seem like good business.
But what if things can't be resolved and Devers tries to force his way out of Boston? Could Houston get involved and pull off what would be a hilariously ironic third base swap with their hated rival?
The possibilities would be endless from the Astros subsequently trading Paredes or figuring out another way to re-tool the infield with a lineup that suddenly would arguably be better than it was a year ago even after losing two of the best players on the team.
What exactly a trade package for Devers would look like is virtually guaranteed to be staggering, not to mention Houston having to get over the fact he's under contract - a lucrative one at that - for nearly the next decade. A talent like Devers would be worth making an exception for.
To state the obvious, the three-time All-Star is unlikely to be dealt. Though it wouldn't be the most shocking decision we've ever seen from an organization who shipped Mookie Betts out of town for pennies on the dollar.
At the very least, the Astros should keep their ear to the ground and monitor the situation.