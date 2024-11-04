Former Houston Astros Slugger Planning Comeback Next Season: Report
Trey Mancini, who won a World Series ring with the Houston Astros in 2022, is planning to make a Major League comeback after not playing in 2024.
The 34-year-old slugger told The Baltimore Banner of his intention to return to the game.
Mancini started his career in Baltimore in 2016 and overcame colon cancer to return to baseball midway through his career.
He last played in 2023 with the Chicago Cubs. He signed a minor-league deal with Miami before the start of the 2024 season but opted out after he didn’t make the Opening-Day roster. He spent the season at home with his family.
But he told the Banner that he believes he still has unfinished business.
“I don’t exactly love how things ended in my career, and I really do think if I’m in the right situation I can still be an impact bat,” Mancini said. “And I know saying that means nothing and I’d have to go out there and prove it, but I’m fully ready to go do that. I just kind of got that hunger back, out of nowhere, honestly.”
Mancini joined Houston at the 2022 trade deadline as a versatile bat that could come off the bench or start at first base, outfield or designated hitter.
His first hit with the Astros was a home run and he also hit his first career grand slam with Houston. He only slashed .176/.258/.364/.622 with the Astros but contributed to them winning the AL West even though he only participated in 51 games.
He made a huge contribution defensively in the World Series as a defensive replacement for Yuli Gurriel in Game 5. His huge catch of a Kyle Schwarber fly ball helped Houston preserve a 3-2 lead as the Astros eventually won the series. It was the first championship of Mancini’s career.
After Houston, he went into free agency and signed with the Chicago Cubs, where he struggled offensively with a slash line of .234/.299/.336/.635 with four home runs and 28 RBI in 79 games. Chicago released him, after which he signed a minor-league deal with the Cincinnati Reds but failed to catch on there as well.
With Triple-A Louisville, he hit two home runs in 19 plate appearances and slashed .316/.316/.737 in five games.
Mancini spent most of his career with the Baltimore Orioles. He broke in with the O’s in 2016 for five games and then played his first full season in 2017, where he finished third in American League Rookie of the Year voting. With the Orioles he had a .270 batting average with 117 home runs and 350 RBI. He hit a career-high 35 home runs in 2019.
Mancini missed the COVID-shortened 2020 season while battling stage three colon cancer and returned in 2021 to win the AL Comeback Player of the Year award with a .255 batting average, 25 home runs and 71 RBI.