Former Houston Astros Star Prospect Has Horrid Start With Toronto Blue Jays
The Houston Astros fan base was shocked when the team traded away a top prospect, but that could currently be going in their favor after his latest dip in production.
At the MLB trade deadline a couple of weeks ago, the Astros needed another pitcher. In doing so, they traded away a haul of three prospects to the Toronto Blue Jays for Yusei Kikuchi.
Among those player was outfield prospect Joey Loperfido, who had become a fan favorite in Houston.
Loperfido broke onto the scene this past season in the minor leagues and made highlight plays with the Astros in the majors, but he slowed down towards the end of his time with the team.
Things have gone from bad to worse at the plate since joining the Blue Jays. He has just a .128/.171/.180 slashing line in his first 10 games. He has just one extra-base hit and one RBI so far.
Toronto manager John Schneider still spoke highly of his young player when speaking on "Sportsnet 590 The FAN" on Wednesday.
"Man, he's so talented. There's a lot we like from his athleticism, his bat speed, his power potential," said Schneider.
The 25-year-old has still done well in the field, but his bat is where they hope to find some more consistency. He hasn't been known for power throughout his career, but he flashed it in a big way in the minors this past season which is a big reason that Astros fans fell in love with him.
In 39 games at the Triple-A level this year, he already set career-high 13 home runs. In 38 games with Houston, however, he hit just two. He has yet to hit one with the Blue Jays.
"Obviously, not the start that he wanted to get off to here with us. He's working on the things that he's talking about every day," said Schnider. "It's just kind of controlling his move forward, recognizing pitches a little bit better, helping him lay off the pitches at the top of the zone, obviously, and make a little bit more contact."
Strikeouts have been a huge crutch for him so far with Toronto. In 41 plate appearances, he has struck out 18 times and only drawn one walk. He was already near the bottom of the league in terms of walk production, but it's only gotten worse.
"We're aware of that. He's aware of it. And I think it's kind of just, you know, the goal is to kind of take small bites out of that each and every day and just make sure that he's not getting kind of swallowed up by everything, which is not, you know, he's got a great head and his shoulders. He's taken it as well as you can take it," added the manager.
He's still a young player with a high ceiling, but will certainly hope to turn things around quickly for his new squad.