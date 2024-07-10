Former Houston Astros Star Reliever Gets Dealt to New York Mets
Throughout this past offseason, the Houston Astros were operating as a cash-strapped team, seemingly unwilling to go over the luxury tax threshold.
Three of their star relievers became free agents and they remained unsigned on the open market for a while. Still, the Astros didn't really pursue Hector Neris, Phil Maton, or Ryne Stanek to keep them with the team, and all three found new homes.
At the time, this was surprising because of how thin their bullpen depth was going to be if they didn't get back any of that group, but when they signed Josh Hader to a megadeal, that put to bed some of the concerns regarding the viability of their relief staff.
Maton eventually signed a one-year, $6.25 million contract with the Tampa Bay Rays that has a $7.75 million club option for 2025. Coming out of his great 3.00 ERA and 141 ERA+ performance across 68 appearances with Houston last season, he was expected to bring that same level to his new team.
That hasn't been the case, though, as the right-hander posted a 4.58 ERA and 5.63 FIP during his 40 outings with Rays.
Now, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Maton has been traded to the New York Mets in exchange for cash or a player to be named later.
It's an interesting deal for the Mets who were originally seen as a selling candidate coming into the season, but their recent form has them hovering around a playoff position in the National League. With bullpen needs prevalent, they decided to buy low on the former Astros star.
When it comes to what Houston might do at the deadline, this likely takes a reunion with Maton off the table unless things completely fall off the rails for New York.
Even so, bullpen isn't at the top of the Astros' wish list with so many issues in their starting rotation.
Lance McCullers Jr. might potentially miss more time after he was expected to be back following the All-Star break, so starters are going to be their primary target along with first base.