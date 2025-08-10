Inside the Astros

Four Astros Prospects Who Could Become September Call-Ups

The Houston Astros will need to call up a couple of players next month and these prospects look like they could become options.

Dylan Sanders

Apr 21, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Houston Astros hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park.
Apr 21, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Houston Astros hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In September, MLB teams can bring their active roster up from 26 to 28 which will give two players a chance to go up to the Majors.

For the Houston Astros, they will need to find a balance of seeing young talent play and adding depth for the final playoff push.

The Seattle Mariners are getting closer to taking over that top spot in the AL West with the Astros recent struggles, so they can't afford to take the foot off the gas pedal.

That being said, there will still be some prospects that get either that first chance or a second chance over the next month or so. These are some top youngsters that could get that shot:

OF Jacob Melton

Houston Astros outfielder Jacob Melton swings a bat in an orange uniform
Jun 5, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Jacob Melton (31) hits a single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

If Melton could figure it out at the plate, he could be a bat that takes this offense over the edge down the stretch. Jesus Sanchez has been a fantastic addition, but another left-handed bat would still be nice.

Melton has posted a .274/.367/.524 slash line with three home runs and 11 RBI with six stolen bases. Even just somewhere near that would be game-changing for the bench. He has shown flashes in the Majors this year, but needs more time to figure it out.

RHP Miguel Ullola

Houston Astros Miguel Ullol
Feb 20, 2025; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; Houston Astros right hand pitcher Miguel Ullola poses for a photo at the Houston Astros media day. / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Houston has some other starters coming back to the rotation from injury, but Ullola could be a younger option. He's the No. 4 prospect on the MLB Pipeline and the top pitcher in the farm system.

The 23-year-old has a mid-to-low 90s fastball with a four-pitch mix, but it's mostly that heater and a slider. He has posted a 3.70 ERA with a 1.452 WHIP and 103 strikeouts in 82.2 innings.

2B Brice Matthews

Houston Astros infielder Brice Matthews celebrate
Jul 22, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Astros infielder Brice Matthews celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Like Melton, Matthews was recently demoted but could still see some more action in the bigs this year. It's less likely that Matthews will, given that it is more clear that he needs to work on his bat-to-ball skills.

Matthews has picked his production back up since being demoted with a .273/.360/.545 slash line with a home run and four RBI in five games.

RHP Alimber Santa

Houston Astros pitcher Alimber Santa throws a ball
Fayetteville's Alimber Santa winds up a pitch during the opening night game against Carolina Mudcats at Segra Stadium on Friday, April 7, 2023. / Andrew Craft / USA TODAY NETWORK

Whereas Ullola would be a starter option, Santa could be the next standout reliever in the Astros bullpen.

The 22-year-old has a true five pitch mix with a mid-90s fastball and 79 MPH curveball, offering a variety of speeds. He was recently promoted to Triple-A and has a 1.50 ERA with a 1.100 WHIP and 67 strikeouts in 60 innings.

