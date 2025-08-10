Four Astros Prospects Who Could Become September Call-Ups
In September, MLB teams can bring their active roster up from 26 to 28 which will give two players a chance to go up to the Majors.
For the Houston Astros, they will need to find a balance of seeing young talent play and adding depth for the final playoff push.
The Seattle Mariners are getting closer to taking over that top spot in the AL West with the Astros recent struggles, so they can't afford to take the foot off the gas pedal.
That being said, there will still be some prospects that get either that first chance or a second chance over the next month or so. These are some top youngsters that could get that shot:
OF Jacob Melton
If Melton could figure it out at the plate, he could be a bat that takes this offense over the edge down the stretch. Jesus Sanchez has been a fantastic addition, but another left-handed bat would still be nice.
Melton has posted a .274/.367/.524 slash line with three home runs and 11 RBI with six stolen bases. Even just somewhere near that would be game-changing for the bench. He has shown flashes in the Majors this year, but needs more time to figure it out.
RHP Miguel Ullola
Houston has some other starters coming back to the rotation from injury, but Ullola could be a younger option. He's the No. 4 prospect on the MLB Pipeline and the top pitcher in the farm system.
The 23-year-old has a mid-to-low 90s fastball with a four-pitch mix, but it's mostly that heater and a slider. He has posted a 3.70 ERA with a 1.452 WHIP and 103 strikeouts in 82.2 innings.
2B Brice Matthews
Like Melton, Matthews was recently demoted but could still see some more action in the bigs this year. It's less likely that Matthews will, given that it is more clear that he needs to work on his bat-to-ball skills.
Matthews has picked his production back up since being demoted with a .273/.360/.545 slash line with a home run and four RBI in five games.
RHP Alimber Santa
Whereas Ullola would be a starter option, Santa could be the next standout reliever in the Astros bullpen.
The 22-year-old has a true five pitch mix with a mid-90s fastball and 79 MPH curveball, offering a variety of speeds. He was recently promoted to Triple-A and has a 1.50 ERA with a 1.100 WHIP and 67 strikeouts in 60 innings.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.