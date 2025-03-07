Houston Astros Outfield Picture Doesn’t Look Any Clearer Down Road
If the move to the outfield for Jose Altuve doesn't make it any clearer, the Houston Astros outfield has some issues. To make the issue worse, it doesn't look much clearer down the road.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently laid out what he believes to be the five-year plan in the outfield for the Astros.
For the present, it has become clear what the season will start with — Jose Altuve manning left field, Jake Meyers patrolling center and then Chas McCormick rounding it out.
Altuve has looked fine in left so after a tough start in spring training. But the fact that he is out there at all is a bit silly. His defense at second base has been on a decline, but there should be another bat ready to contribute so he shouldn't have to make the move.
Meyers looks to be player that he is always has been and always will be. He doesn't offer much at the plate, but he does play some of the best defense in the league. That will keep him in the lineup.
McCormick doesn't play bad defense by any means, but he has a much shorter leash than Meyers.
The 29-year-old posted just a .211/.271/.306 slash line last year and is struggling to start this spring. Something will need to change.
This is already a weak group, but things continue to look questionable when taking a peek into the future.
Reuter's plan for the future reveals the weakness of the Houston farm system. He lists the next three starters as Jacob Melton, Luis Baez and Kevin Alvarez.
Of those players, only Melton is considered a 'Tier 1' prospect. He will likely get his first chance in MLB this year and provide a solid look into what the Astros have in him.
There are hopes that he could become a 20/20 threat at the next level, but he will need to find some consistent power in his swing as that is still a growing part of his game.
Baez is much more of a power-first player, but also strikes out more. Neither player draws walks very well.
Alvarez is just 17 years old so there isn't much known about him but he is another guy that seems to have a well-rounded, solid toolset.
None of these players have a real superstar factor about them, but could at least be solid pieces to an outfield in the future.
Both now and in preparing for the next era, Houston needs to find someone that can be a game-changer in the outfield.
One potential name to watch is their current star prospect Cam Smith. He is playing third base, but he could also project as a great corner outfielder. That could also be his quickest path to playing time at the Major League level.
What is for sure, is that Astros scouts need to make sure they are on the look for more talent beyond the bases.