Four Third Basemen Astros Could Target at Trade Deadline After Paredes Injury
The Houston Astros have had some of the worst injury luck in MLB this year, and now may be forced to be extra active on the trade market after their latest lost player.
Star third baseman Isaac Paredes, whom they brought over in the Kyle Tucker trade this past offseason, is now going to be out for a while with what is being called "a pretty significant" hamstring issue.
Paredes has been the lifeblood of the lineup at times this season, and there won't be anyone to replace him. It is mostly the same group of utility players that had them on the prowl already for help at second base.
With their offense now even more depleted, here are some potential trade options they could look to ahead of next week's deadline for some relief:
Arizona Diamondbacks 3B Eugenio Suarez
There might not be a more red-hot bat in all of baseball than Suarez right now. The Astros are even getting a firsthand look at how impactful he can be.
The 33-year-old has posted a .257/.328/.605 slash line this year with 36 home runs and 86 RBI through 99 games. He has hit five bombs in four games since the All-Star break.
Things could get confusing when Paredes comes back, but there are a number of ways to get both sluggers in the lineup at the same time.
Minnesota Twins UTIL Willi Castro
Castro would be a fantastic addition to this lineup as someone who can play pretty much anywhere in the field and is a plus-bat.
The 28-year-old has posted a .258/.350/.435 slash line with 10 home runs and 27 RBI in 78 games this season. He is also a switch-hitter who can hit against righties, so he would fit into the lineup well.
Baltimore Orioles INF Ramon Urias
Trading for Urias would pretty much admit defeat at getting better on the offensive side of things, but he has been one of the best defenders at the hot corner throughout this campaign.
The 31-year-old has been solid with a bat in his hands in the past, but has had a down campaign in 2025.. He is slashing .244/.294/.368 with six home runs and 29 RBI through 70 games. He can play anywhere in the infield and has another season of team control left.
Washington Nationals UTIL Amed Rosario
Rosario is prety much the opposite of Urias. While he can play around the field, he is far more known for his ability as a bench bat.
The 29-year-old has posted a .271/.312/.431 slash line with five home runs and 18 RBI. He can be a nice bridge back to Paredes and would be an improvement on offensive depth for the late season stretch.
