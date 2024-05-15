Has Struggling Houston Astros Star Finally Found Groove?

Josh Hader has been great recently. Just a clutch 2 inning performance with 3 strikeouts to keep the game tied.



Last 7 games:



0.96 ERA

9.1 IP

1 ER

4 H

14 K

0.86 WHIP

3 saves



The $95 million man for the #Astros might have found his groove pic.twitter.com/yADeLilJVT