High-Spending Team Could Make Real Push To Sign Former Houston Astros Star
The Houston Astros have been one of the most active teams in the Majors this winter with their desire to shake things up after a disappointing campaign in 2024.
Coming into the offseason, the Astros figured to be a busy team, largely because they had a couple of key free agents, however, nobody likely foresaw all of the moves that would eventually come.
The decision to trade Kyle Tucker will impact the rest of the league.
Moving him to the Chicago Cubs might result in a new favorite in the National League Central. Furthermore, it also brought Houston back two third basemen.
With Isaac Paredes and Cam Smith both being part of the return for Tucker, the Astros are now expected to move on from Alex Bregman this offseason.
Seeing these two stars leave would be shocking, but it seems like Houston wasn’t willing to hand out the long-term deals either one of them wanted.
For Bregman, he is still available as a free agent, but there are a couple of teams that have shown interest.
Recently, Mark Feinsand spoke about the New York Mets being a team that could make a real push to sign the two-time champion.
“It's silly to count out the Mets when it comes to any free agent, as Steve Cohen has shown a willingness to spend like no other owner in the game. Bregman could play third base for the Mets, moving Mark Vientos to first base.”
With Steve Cohen now as the owner, the Mets seemingly don’t have a budget anymore.
They were able to sign Juan Soto to a historical contract, which likely had an impact on the Astros this offseason.
Seeing the type of money that Soto received was a clear indication for Houston that Tucker is going to get a massive deal of his own as a free agent next offseason.
New York also makes sense for Bregman.
Since the Mets haven’t signed Pete Alonso yet this winter, the Mets might prefer to pivot towards Bregman if the money desired is similar and move Mark Vientos to first base.
Defensively, this might be an improvement for New York since Bregman is one of the best in the game in the field.
Cohen's bottomless pockets could provide the money that Bregman is looking for, officially locking him into a new deal that ends his tenure with the Astros.