Unknown Astros Reliever Could Benefit from Josh Hader’s Opening Day Delay

Now that the Houston Astros have ruled out closer Josh Hader for opening day, they can start working to arrange their bullpen.

Hader’s build-up from a capsule strain in his shoulder last season has been slowed by a biceps issue. By holding him out of the opening day lineup, Houston hopes to give him a bit more time to build up. He'll move to the 15-day injured list and won't be available until April 9.

Houston has a good replacement in the short term with Bryan Abreu. But now the Astros need someone to take Abreu’s innings before the ball gets to him in the ninth. Part of that solution may end up coming from one of a group of non-roster invitees that Houston invited to spring training.

The Rise of Peter Lambert

Colorado Rockies pitcher Peter Lambert. | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Astros signed Peter Lambert to a minor-league deal in November. It’s not clear what Houston expected. But now the former Colorado Rockies starter and reliever is in the thick of making the roster. MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart tagged him as one of five players that has a strong case to make the opening day roster.

Last season he was in Japan with the Yakult Swallows in Tokyo. The Colorado Rockies released him after the 2024 season, and he was attempting to reclaim his career. It was a mixed bag. He went 3-11 with a 4.26 ERA as a reliever. But, he struck out 104 hitters in 116.1 innings. H also tied an NPB record when he threw three wild pitches in one innings. Yakult opted not to re-sign him.

With Houston in spring training, he’s been as effective as he’s been in his career. He’s thrown six shutout innings, giving up six hits. He’s struck out four and walked three. He worked three scoreless innings in his last game against St. Louis on Monday.

To keep Lambert, the Astros would have to add him to their 40-man roster. That may not be as hard it sounds. At least two pitchers will likely head to the 60-day injured list at the beginning of the season, which would open two 40-man spots — Hayden Wesneski and Ronel Blanco. Both are recovering from Tommy John surgery.

From there, it’s a matter of sliding him onto the 26-man roster.

Lambert made his MLB debut with Colorado in 2019 as a starter and went 3-7 with a 7.25 ERA in 19 games. He didn't pitch in the Majors in 2020 due to Tommy John surgery and returned with enough time in 2021 to pitch in two games. He remained with the Rockies through the 2024 season, though he was up and down between the Majors and the minors.

For his MLB career the Sam Dimas (CA) High School graduate is 8-19 with a 6.28 ERA.