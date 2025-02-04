Houston Astros Ace Could Be Next Star Departure if Team Re-Signs Alex Bregman
The Houston Astros are back in on Alex Bregman.
After addressing the hole at third base and signing Christian Walker to take over at first, the two sides are re-engaged in contract talks with the original deal they offered at the beginning of the offseason still on the table for him to sign.
That would be a seismic shift when it comes to how the Astros would be viewed entering the upcoming campaign.
Right now, there are plenty of opinions out there stating the team has gotten worse and they're going to have a tough year because of it.
But with Bregman back on the roster, those sentiments would certainly change.
In the short term, there would be major changes coming to Houston's defensive alignment, with Jose Altuve saying he'd move into left field for the first time in his career to make room for the two-time World Series champion on the dirt.
How it looks is anyone's guess.
However, re-signing Bregman also has long-term ramifications.
Zachary Rotman of FanSided thinks that would mean Framber Valdez would be the next Astros star to depart the ensuring offseason when his contract expires and he hits the open market.
"... Jim Crane has made it abundantly clear that he's only willing to spend up to a certain extent. If they pay up for Bregman, that probably means letting Valdez walk," he wrote.
For those who have been following the in-depth financial outlook of this team, that's not surprising.
Jim Crane finished with a payroll over the luxury tax threshold for just the second time since he became the owner of this franchise, and despite saying he was willing to pay in that same realm in 2025, reports started circulating he actually wants to get under that number.
Bringing back Bregman wouldn't accomplish that, but it would help keep their championship window open, something Crane stated would always be the case for as long as he owns the team.
But it would almost guarantee that Valdez walks as a free agent.
Handing out another megadeal to retain the perennial Cy Young contender is likely not something they're willing to do, especially based on their track record of allowing multiple star players to hit the open market and sign for more money elsewhere.
Houston also could be comfortable turning over the No. 1 spot to Hunter Brown, their former top pitching prospect who looks like he can anchor a rotation for years to come. With Spencer Arrighetti behind him and other top prospects in the pipeline, there's a chance they'd be willing to let Valdez walk regardless if Bregman comes back or not.
First thing's first, though, the Astros have to re-sign their star third baseman.
If they can accomplish that, the dynastic run they've been on the last seven years won't slow down anytime soon.