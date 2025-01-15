Houston Astros Ace Finally Cracks MLB Network's Top Starting Pitcher Rankings
It took him seven years, but Framber Valdez is finally getting the recognition he deserves.
For the first time in his career, the Houston Astros ace made MLB Network's top-10 starting pitcher rankings, which were announced on Tuesday. Valdez ranked No. 10 on the list, which is compiled by MLB Network's research team.
It's about time.
The 31-year-old lefty has been one of the best pitchers in baseball since 2020, going 60-33 with a 3.12 ERA, a 1.15 WHIP and 14.7 WAR over the last five seasons. He's also made two All-Star appearances and received Cy Young consideration in four of those seasons, showing remarkable consistency and durability.
In some ways, 2024 was his best year yet. Valdez went 15-7 with a 2.91 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP and a career-high 4.5 WAR. Surprisingly, he did not receive a third straight All-Star selection.
Even before Justin Verlander signed with the San Francisco Giants this offseason, Valdez had already emerged as the Astros' ace and staff leader in recent seasons. He's helped Houston make the playoffs every year of his career -- a streak he'll look to extend in 2025.
Valdez is heading into his final year before free agency, so he'll be extra motivated to have a big season and cash in next winter. Perhaps he'll finally win his first Cy Young award.
The Astros are in flux after moving on from Kyle Tucker and Alex Bregman this offseason, so they'll be counting on Valdez to provide stability at the top of the rotation in 2025. Given the team's recent aversion to re-signing its own stars, it could be Valdez's last season in Houston.
If it is, Valdez will be difficult to replace. He leads MLB in wins over the last three seasons (44) and the Astros are 57-33 (.633 winning percentage) in his starts during that time.