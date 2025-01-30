Houston Astros Add Much-Needed Outfield Depth in Recent MLB Mock Draft
Coming into the MLB offseason, one of the weaknesses the Houston Astros were looking to upgrade was their outfield.
It became an even bigger need when they pulled off a shocking blockbuster trade with the Chicago Cubs centered around their star right fielder, Kyle Tucker.
With only one season of club control remaining, they opted to cash in on his value instead of running the risk of not being able to keep him long term. So, he was traded to the Cubs in exchange for third baseman Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and star prospect Cam Smith.
The return package certainly covered the team for the potential loss of third baseman Alex Bregman, who was a free agent this winter. Rumors are swirling that the door has not been closed on his return, which would lead to some major changes being made to the defensive alignment.
There have been reports that Bregman and Paredes would handle the hot corner and second base with Jose Altuve moving out to left field.
That is as wild of an idea as it sounds, moving a player who will turn 35 years old and has diminishing defensive metrics at second base to the outfield. But, given the dimensions of left field at Daikin Park, he might be able to handle it.
Alas, the discussions of Altuve even being considered for a move to left field just goes to show how desperate the team is for some help in the grass.
With Yordan Alvarez likely handling most of the designated hitter duties since he brings very little to the table as a defender, the projected group is Chas McCormick, Taylor Trammell and Jake Meyers with Mauricio Dubon in the mix as well.
That is something the Astros should look to change, if possible, ahead of the season as it is among the least intimidating outfield trios in baseball.
The MLB draft won’t provide the team with immediate help for the 2025 campaign, but it should come as little surprise that an outfielder is who Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report has Houston selecting in a recent mock draft.
With the No. 21 overall pick in the 2025 draft, the Astros land Indiana Hoosiers slugging outfielder Devin Taylor in the mock.
“The top draft prospect in the Big Ten this season, Taylor hit .357/.449/.660 with 20 home runs last spring, then followed that up with a .907 OPS and 10 extra-base hits in 29 games in the Cape Cod League. He had almost as many walks (37) as strikeouts (38), showcasing the advanced approach to maximize his power tool, and he will go as far as his bat carries him with limited defensive value and speed.”
That power potential is legitimate and his grasp of the strike zone could have him moving up the minor leagues rapidly.
With no clear-cut long-term answers in the outfield, it makes a lot of sense for Houston to target a player of Taylor’s caliber in the first round of the upcoming draft.