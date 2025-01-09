Houston Astros Agree to One-Year Deal With Injured Pitcher To Avoid Arbitration
The Houston Astros currently have eight players on their roster who are eligible for arbitration this offseason.
With the deadline for deals to be agreed upon being set for 1 p.m. ET on Jan. 9th, 2025, deals are going to be coming in fast and furious right up until the final buzzer sounds. If no deal is agreed upon the team and player will swap arbitration numbers at 8 p.m. ET.
One player who won’t have to go through the arbitration process is starting pitcher Luis Garcia.
He and the Astros agreed to a one-year, $1.875 million deal, as shared by the Associated Press.
That is the same salary that Garcia earned during the 2024 campaign, which he missed because of injury. He was recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in May 2023.
Just about 20 months removed from going under the knife, there is still a chance that he won’t be ready for Opening Day 2025.
He will be a player people are keeping an eye on once Spring Training gets rolling next month, as more light will be shed on his progress. But, for now, it sounds as if the team is going to be extra cautious with the 28-year-old hurler.
There is no rush as the team’s rotation looks to be in good hands to start the season. Framber Valdez remains the ace with Ronel Blanco, Hunter Brown, Spencer Arrighetti and Hayden Wesneski filling things out behind him.
Garcia is one of several pitchers that Houston is hoping can return to the mound this year after missing time because of injuries. If healthy, Lance McCullers Jr., Cristian Javier and J.P. France will all factor into the mix as well.
In his career, Garcia has made 69 appearances, 63 of which have been starts. He has performed well, recording a 3.61 ERA across 352 innings with 364 strikeouts.
The Rookie of the Year runner-up in 2021 to Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays, getting him back into the starting rotation would be a nice addition to help offset the losses of Yusei Kikuchi and Justin Verlander.