Houston Astros Are Contender to Sign Star Free Agent Pitcher
Looking ahead to the MLB offseason, the Houston Astros are going to be a team that might spend big trying to build a World Series contender once again.
Right now, they are a contender in the American League. However, they're not being viewed as a serious World Series team. They're a squad that has a good shot at getting into the postseason, but they're missing a piece or two when it comes to winning a championship.
Hopefully, the Astros prove that viewpoint wrong. They are certainly one of the hottest teams in baseball right now.
That being said, it's never too early to begin looking ahead at the offseason.
One position that Houston is expected to target is starting pitching. Justin Verlander will hit free agency and the team will have to make a decision about his future. He could be re-signed, but even then the Astros could look to add more pitching.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently compiled a list of potential landing spots for San Francisco Giants' impending free agent ace Blake Snell. Houston was on that list.
"Remember when the Astros were linked to Snell for a hot minute? A pursuit this winter would make more sense, as they'll have Justin Verlander coming off their books and Framber Valdez positioned to do the same after 2025. But then again, doing nine-figure deals with free agents isn't really Houston's thing, with just one deal totaling over $100M in franchise history."
Snell has been one of the best pitchers in baseball during the month's of July and August. If he continues pitching at that level, he could entice a team like the Astros to pay up to get him.
In July, Snell made four starts. He didn't record a single decision, but compiled a 0.75 ERA to go along with 30 strikeouts, seven walks, and just two earned runs. He has backed up that level of play in August, making four starts and going 2-0 with a 1.27 ERA, 40 strikeouts, nine walks, an four earned runs.
At 31 years old, Snell still has some gas left in the tank. On a deal up to four years, he would make a lot of sense for Houston.
While it's an interesting thought, the Astros will be competing with a lot of other teams for his services if they are interested. Snell will be one of the most popular names in free agency.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what Houston ends up doing this offseason. Don't be surprised if they're one of the teams with interest in signing Snell when free agency opens up.