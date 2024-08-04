Houston Astros Biggest Concern Is When Their Superstar Will Return
The Houston Astros have played great baseball over the past two months but have struggled a bit throughout their last 10 games. Currently 4-6 in that span, the Astros are still tied for first place in the American League West.
What makes their stretch over the past two months even more impressive is the fact that Kyle Tucker hasn't played in a game since June 3. The left-handed slugger was recently placed on the 60-day IL, a major blow for a ball club that could use his offensive firepower.
When at his best, there's a strong argument that Tucker might be one of the best hitters in baseball, if not the best pure hitter in the league.
All he's done throughout his young career is swing the bat at a high level, and he was doing the same thing this year. In just 60 games, he had already hit 19 home runs and was slashing .266/.395/.584 with an OPS+ of 174. His 174 OPS+ would've been the best of his career if he had kept it up. Tucker was an obvious MVP candidate, too.
While they've played better in recent months, it's tough to picture a scenario where Houston can win a World Series without him in their lineup. And that's exactly what Brian McTaggart of MLB.com wonders.
MLB.com listed one question for every team after the deadline, questioning when Tucker will return.
"The Astros added a much-needed veteran starting pitcher by trading with the Blue Jays for Yusei Kikuchi, with veteran Justin Verlander (neck) hoping to join the rotation later this month. They didn’t add a bat at the Trade Deadline, though.
"The best addition to their offense would be the return of All-Star slugger Kyle Tucker, who’s been out since June 3 with a shin contusion. Tucker’s slow progress has been surprising and he still doesn’t appear close to being able to play baseball. Tucker had 19 homers in the first two months of the season, so the offense has a huge hole without him."
When he first went down, he was initially put on the 10-day injury list. Being put on the 60-day IL doesn't necessarily mean that he'll be out for a full 60 days, as it allowed the club to call up Pedro Leon.
Still, this is a tough situation for the Astros, and it's one that they need to figure out as soon as possible.