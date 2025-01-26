Houston Astros Boss Discusses Re-Engagement with Free-Agent All-Star Slugger
The buzz around the Houston Astros has been the franchise’s reported re-engagement with their free agent third baseman Alex Bregman.
Turns out the rumors and the reports are true. Astros general manager Dana Brown confirmed to outlets, including The Athletic, that the two sides have re-engaged on a contract. Brown was speaking to reporters during the Astros Caravan stop on Saturday.
But, Brown wasn’t that optimistic about a resolution. He called the idea of a reunion with Bregman a “long shot,” but did say the “door is cracked.”
He also did make one additional thing clear. If the Astros and Bregman were to reunite, the All-Star would return to third base, where Houston currently has Isaac Paredes penciled in.
Bregman and his agent, Scott Boras, have spent the entire offseason looking for a long-term deal for the 30-year-old. Along with the Astros, the Cubs, the Tigers and the Red Sox have all shown interest in trying to sign the slugger. But, it's not clear what type of deal Bregman is looking for.
What is clear is that he turned down a $156 million deal from the Astros earlier this offseason, a contract that would have lasted six years. Per The Athletic, Houston has not budged from that figure and team owner Jim Crane doesn’t like handing out long-term free-agent deals.
The longest the Astros have signed any free agent for is their current closer, Josh Hader, who received a five-year, $95 million deal last offseason.
The former LSU star has emerged as one of the most consistent power-hitting third basemen in baseball since he arrived in the Majors in 2016 as a 22-year-old. He has a lifetime slash line of .272/.366/.483/.848 with 191 home runs and 663 RBI. He has 162-game averages of 28 home runs and 97 RBI and has a lifetime WAR (wins above replacement) of 39.6, per baseball-reference.
Last year was a bit of a struggle for the right-handed hitter, as he dealt with nagging injuries for part of the season. Still, he managed a slash line of .260/.315/.453/.768 with 26 home runs and 75 RBI. He’s hit at least 23 home runs in each of his last three seasons, but his career high is 41, set in 2019.
He’s a two-time World Series champion, a two-time All-Star, Silver Slugger winner and the reigning AL Gold Glove winner at third base.
While his return would be a good problem to have, it would also create a logjam in the starting lineup. The Astros traded outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Cubs for three players, including Paredes,. If Bregman returns to third base, Houston would have to find a place to put Paredes in the starting lineup.