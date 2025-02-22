Houston Astros Breakout Star Poised for Expanded Role in 2025
Every season is unique, but this year promises to be quite different for the Houston Astros.
There's more uncertainty than usual at spring training for the Astros, who are still adjusting to life without Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker and Justin Verlander. Even Jose Altuve -- the team's longest-tenured star and de facto captain -- is learning a new position.
With so much turnover this winter, there will be plenty of competition for new roles and playing time in Houston, especially on the pitching staff.
That's why Bryan King isn't taking anything for granted despite being one of the team's best relief pitchers last year.
"I think every year it resets, so I gotta go out and prove myself over and over, and that's something that I'm looking forward to," King said in a recent interview with SportsTalk 790.
The 28-year-old left-hander played a key role in the Astros' remarkable turnaround last summer. He helped stabilize the bullpen after making his MLB debut on June 23, going 1-0 with a 2.39 ERA, a 1.14 WHIP, a 2.71 FIP and 32 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings.
His immediate contributions as a rookie helped Houston win its fourth straight AL West title, providing some much-needed relief to a unit that was over-taxed early in the season with all of the club's starting pitcher injuries.
Having already proved that he can pitch in the Major Leagues, King now needs to build off last season and establish himself as a reliable late-game option for Joe Espada. He primarily pitched in lower-leverage situations last year, but he could see more high-leverage opportunities setting up Josh Hader this season now that he has some experience under his belt.
He also needs to prove that he can hold up for an entire season after making just 28 appearances last year — only four of which came on zero days of rest.
King is set to play a pivotal role in the Astros' relief corps this season, so staying healthy and consistent will be key for him.