Houston Astros Could Be Tempted With Some Strong Kyle Tucker Trade Packages
The biggest news to come out of the Winter Meetings this year is the Houston Astros could potentially trade away their star outfielder Kyle Tucker.
It isn’t new for the franchise to listen to offers that come in; they take calls on every player on their roster. But the rumors swirling around their right fielder seem more than just preliminary, as the organization is facing a real money crunch.
The harsh reality for the Astros is that they likely cannot afford to re-sign Alex Bregman this year and pay Tucker the next.
Losing both for no compensation in free agency is a doomsday scenario that has to be avoided.
It would be surprising to see Houston move the 27-year-old slugger without assurances that their third baseman will be back, as it would mean sort of punting on 2025 a bit.
But, with some of the projections shared of Tucker’s value, it may be too much for the organization to wait around and pass up. Not only would the Astros be saving money, but they could also recoup some major assets in return.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report put together packages from seven teams around the league who could show an interest in the Houston star outfielder.
The Toronto Blue Jays are considered a mystery team. Their return compensation wouldn’t be as strong as others but it would offer the Astros plenty of savings. That money could instantly be put toward Bregman and other weaknesses on the roster.
Another hypothetical mystery team mentioned is the San Diego Padres.
This would be a package to help keep Houston competitive in 2025, landing them Luis Arraez and relief pitcher Jason Adam. Attaching Lance McCullers Jr. to Tucker also clears much-needed salary cap space.
The Los Angeles Dodgers would be able to provide a similar bundle of pieces that would help now while keeping the payroll low. Max Muncy would provide help at the corner infield spots and Bobby Miller has immense upside for the rotation.
The San Francisco Giants could offer help at first base with Lamonte Wade Jr. and a future star in Tyler Fitzgerald, who burst onto the scene in 2024. Buster Posey has already shown he is willing to be aggressive after landing Willy Adames in free agency , and Tucker would solve a lot of their issues in the outfield.
One of the teams who have been linked to the Astros as a trade partner is the Philadelphia Phillies. They could offer Alec Bohm as a Bregman replacement and one of their outfield prospects, such as Griffin Burkholder.
It would be hard to imagine Houston not pushing for either Justin Crawford or Andrew Painter to be included in the deal, as a Bohm-for-Tucker straight-up deal doesn’t feel like nearly enough.
The Chicago Cubs offer would be one that the Astros would think long and hard about.
Major League-ready prospect Matt Shaw could highlight the deal with Seiya Suzuki being included. Suzuki is reportedly being targeted by Houston in trade talks, and is owed $19 million over each of the next two years.
This wouldn’t be a money-saving deal for the Astros but would plug holes in their lineup.
Last but not least is the New York Yankees.
They have a Juan Soto-sized hole to fill in their lineup and Tucker would be a great replacement.
Houston is targeting Luis Gil in any trade package for their outfielder, so it will be interesting to see if that is something the Yankees even consider after trading Nestor Cortes as part of a package to the Milwaukee Brewers for their closer, Devin Williams.