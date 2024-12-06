Houston Astros Could Pursue Christian Walker If Team Loses Alex Bregman
The Houston Astros are facing the ongoing free agency of one of the faces of their franchise in third baseman Alex Bregman.
While nothing is set in stone and the team has been adamant to this point about their desire to keep the two-time All-Star, backup plans have to be made. Of course, if Bregman does leave, the most ideal scenario for Astros fans would be to sign Milwaukee Brewers star shortstop Willy Adames and bring him over to third. But another option that has not jolted excitement from the fanbase is veteran Jorge Polanco. According to recent reports, the team has been in touch with both as Bregman's situation continues to develop.
If Houston does go a cheaper route at third base in Bregman's role, perhaps they could look across the diamond to first base and spend some cash on a premium free agent option there. In a Thursday article, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com wrote that the Astros have an offer out to Bregman, but if he chooses a bigger offer elsewhere, Arizona Diamondbacks free agent first baseman Christian Walker could be in play.
"The team has discussed free agent first baseman Christian Walker, a three-time Gold Glove winner," McTaggart wrote. "He missed 32 games in 2024 due to an oblique injury, but he belted 26 homers in 130 games, posting his third straight season with an OPS north of .800. The Astros would prefer for Bregman to make a decision before they make their next move, but they also can’t afford to wait too long."
Walker checks a few boxes. For one, he would at least ease some of the pain of losing Bregman and replace a good chunk of his production in the lineup. Walker has more home runs and a better OPS over the last three seasons than Bregman does. He also brings an end to the platoon the team has deployed at first base recently.
While third base is obviously more important than first base in terms of defense, Walker provides an elite glove in the infield. Not to mention being able to help to supplement the loss of the veteran leadership that Bregman provides as well.
But what could prove to be the most important benefit is the cost. Three years older than Bregman and without the same star-type status across the league, Walker is not anticipated to get a contract that even reaches nine figures let alone the $200 million that Bregman's deal could approach.
It's not exactly a one for one perfect replacement, but if the team has money to spend after Bregman walks elsewhere, Walker could be a great option.