Houston Astros Could Regret Whiffing On This Free Agent if He Bounces Back
The Houston Astros look like they are going to lose star third baseman Alex Bregman in free agency.
It was the outcome many were expecting all along, but there were some glimmers of hope in recent weeks that he could stick around for another contract. After relief pitcher Ryan Pressly was traded to the Chicago Cubs, it looked as if enough money was freed up to keep the star third baseman.
Alas, all signs are pointing toward him departing in the near future with the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers and Cubs as the favorites to land the two-time All-Star.
Luckily for the Astros, they have a ready-made replacement in Isaac Paredes, who was acquired from Chicago in the Kyle Tucker blockbuster made earlier in the offseason.
His dead-pull tendencies should play well at Daikin Park, where the Crawford Boxes in left field create a short porch to hit the ball over.
Even with Paredes in the fold, Houston was exploring other options for their infield.
One of the contingency plans was signing veteran free agent Jorge Polanco.
There had been some discussion about the team moving Jose Altuve to left field to address their outfield needs. With experience playing second base, third base and shortstop, Polanco could have been a nice addition to the roster to help cover all of those spots, allowing the wild Altuve move to be possible.
But, a deal with the veteran never materialized, as he opted to re-sign with the Seattle Mariners.
Now, instead of benefiting from his bounce back campaign, the Astros are going to be on the receiving end of it as they will be facing Polanco numerous times as a member of their American League West rivals.
As shared by Thomas Harrigan of MLB.com, his second season with the Mariners is expected to be much improved over what he provided in Year 1.
His 2025 projected WAR of 1.9 would be an improvement of plus-1.6 over what he produced in 2024, which would make him one of the most improved players in baseball this upcoming summer.
That plus-1.6 would be the 10th-largest improvement amongst players who received at least 450 plate appearances last year.
An elevated strikeout percentage in 2024 certainly played a part in his diminished production, as the 29.2% was the highest in a single year of his career, increasing for the fourth consecutive campaign.
Polanco and teammate Julio Rodriguez, who was also on the list, both regaining their previous form would be bad news for Houston, since an improved Seattle offense would seriously threaten their stranglehold on the division.