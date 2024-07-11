Houston Astros Could Reunite with Reliever Who Got Away
The Houston Astros bullpen hasn't exactly gone the way that they had hoped it would. Could they have a chance to bring back a key player that left this past offseason.
As Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report searched for under-the-radar trade candidates ahead of the MLB deadline, a former Houston pitcher found himself on the list. After signing with the Chicago Cubs back in February, Hector Neris might already be on the move.
It looks as though Chicago won't be competing for a World Series this year and will likely be selling off players they can get something in return for. Neris being a solid reliever with postseason experience on an expiring deal makes him a prime trade candidate.
Across 33 appearances in 2024, he has a 4.06 ERA and 1.581 WHIP. He's not as dominant as he was last year, but still has plenty left in the tank.
The 35-year-old has been put into a pressure cooker this year. Normally being a set-up man, the Cubs have put him into a closer role for most of this season.
He's a completely different pitcher when not put into a save situation. As a closer this year, he has a 6.88 ERA in 19 chances. In his 14 non-save appearances he has a 0.64 ERA with his surrounding stats looking more like his normal output.
Houston wouldn't need him to be a definitive closer, even though Josh Hader is in the middle of a rough stretch. Allowing Neris to move back into a set-up role could mean great things.
Though he will likely have more than one suitor, his price shouldn't be too high. That's exactly the type of player that the Astros should be looking for given their limited trade resources. What they do have to offer for bigger players should be saved for more crucial additions.
As a staff, the bullpen ranks around middle of the league for most stats. While they haven't been awful, they haven't been great either.
Taking a chance to find some magic again with an old team favorite with the ability to use him in situations that he feels comfortable with seems like the right move to make.