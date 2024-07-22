Houston Astros Could Trade Shocking Player Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Houston Astros are heading towards the MLB trade deadline as a team expected to buy. However, there is no telling what they'll try to do.
Some believe that they could look to swing big on a blockbuster trade. Others are expecting moves that help them with depth, rather than trying to acquire a star.
In order to get a bigger trade done, the Astros would need to include some talent. That has left fans wondering who could be sent out of town to acquire more win-now players.
Brian McTaggart, the Houston beat reporter for MLB.com, has suggested that the Astros could be open to moving outfielder Jake Meyers.
"I just don't see them trading [Joey] Loperfido. [Jake] Meyers has more value at this point than [Chas] McCormick."
He's not saying that Houston will look to trade Meyers, but the 28-year-old outfielder could be of interest to a team as a key piece in a trade package.
During the 2024 season with the Astros thus far, Meyers has played in 90 games. He has hit .236/.303/.420 to go along with 11 home runs and 42 RBI.
Those numbers would be of interest to a team like the Toronto Blue Jays, who have been linked as a potential trade partner for Houston in a move featuring Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Making a bold move to acquire a star is very much on the table. The Astros would love to acquire a big name who has contract control. A move for a player like Guerrero would be a massive win for the franchise.
After a rough start to the season caused in large part due to injury issues, Houston seems to have found its stride. They are 52-47 and are currently tied but leading the American League West division with the Seattle Mariners. With their recent success, the Astros have turned into big-time expected buyers.
Expect to continue hearing a lot of rumors surrounding Houston in the coming days. The Astros are going to be involved in quite a few high-profile trade suggestions.
Meyers is a talented player, but he seems like an elite trade chip in a potential package for one of the stars Houston has been rumored to have interest in.