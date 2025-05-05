Houston Astros World Series Star Looks Sharp in Long Awaited Return From Injury
The Houston Astros wrapped up a three-game set on the road against the Chicago White Sox after splitting the first two.
It was not all smooth sailing for Houston, however the story of the day going into the game was the highly anticipated return of former All-Star right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. to the mound.
The 31-year-old has not pitched in almost three years, last being seen during Game 3 of the 2022 World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
In June of 2023, McCullers Jr. underwent flexor tendon surgery and the recovery proved more complicated than initially suspected, forcing him to miss all of last season as well following a setback.
Despite not hitting a Major League mound in a regular season game for such a long time, McCullers Jr. looked right at home in his first start in what was understandably somewhat limited action.
He threw 87 pitches, 51 of them going for strikes, in just 3.2 innings. Even with the high pitch count in limited innings, McCullers Jr. did not give up a run and allowed just three hits, walking three and striking out four.
With his trademark filthy stuff on full display, McCullers Jr. gave fans a glimpse into what made him a star again during his first seven seasons playing for the Astros:
After allowing two first inning singles, he was able to work around it and prevent further damage. The second inning was where he got into real trouble with two outs.
Loading the bases with two walks and a hit batter, he would get the final out before throwing a perfect third inning. McCullers Jr. could not finish off the fourth after allowing a double and a walk, but overall it was a positive sign.
Nobody will blame someone who has not pitched in over two full seasons for being a little rusty, but to see him be able to throw almost 90 pitches, work his way through jams and look like he still has the same stuff was extremely encouraging.
Even during the 2022 season, McCullers Jr. threw just 47.2 innings over eight regular season starts, meaning he has not pitched a full season in nearly half a decade.
In 2021, he made 28 starts and had a 13-5 record with a 3.16 ERA with a 1.220 WHIP.
Houston's rotation has been somewhat of a strength with a 3.75 ERA collectively which ranks 11th in all of baseball.
If the Astros can somehow get a fully healthy McCullers Jr. back -- something which seemed impossible just a year ago -- it is going to provide a massive boost both on the mound and in the clubhouse.
Sunday afternoon was a great step towards that being the case.