Houston Astros Facing Competition From Three Teams for Alex Bregman in Free Agency
The Houston Astros have surprisingly popped up in a lot of trade rumors at the Winter Meetings with right fielder Kyle Tucker in the middle of them.
They are holding trade talks with multiple teams, as they are using these Tucker negotiations as a way to potentially fill other holes on the roster.
One could potentially be third base since Alex Bregman is a free agent.
There is a lot of work to be done in terms of negotiations as the two sides are reportedly far apart in contract talks. About a $50 million gap exists, as the Astros offered about $156 million and the All-Star is seeking at least $200 million.
Houston would be hard-pressed to replace Bregman, who brings production at the plate, in the field and leadership in the clubhouse.
If they are not careful during these negotiations and they low-ball him, he could certainly be on the move.
Where could he end up?
As shared by Mark Feinsand of MLB, the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers are in the running for the 2024 Gold Glover, along with the Astros.
It has been reported that Bregman is willing to move positions in the right situation, so that could be the case should he land with the Red Sox, who have Rafael Devers currently at third base.
Boston also has Alex Cora, who has not been shy about talking up his former player.
The Red Sox have made one huge splash already at the Winter Meetings, acquiring starting pitcher Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox to be the new ace of their staff. Adding Bregman would close the gap that exists between them and the Yankees, who are moving into Juan Soto contingency plans.
New York made a major move in free agency already, agreeing to an eight-year deal with left-handed starting pitcher Max Fried. Worth $218 million, it is the most money a left-handed pitcher has ever received.
Looking to build upon their incredible second half and postseason run, which included eliminating Houston in the AL Wild Card, the Tigers cannot be taken lightly compared to the other contenders vying for the star third baseman.
Having manager A.J. Hinch is certainly a draw, as he was Bregman’s skipper for the first four seasons of his career.
Leaving the only franchise he has known as a pro wouldn’t be easy, but reuniting with a former manager would certainly soften the blow.
The Astros are putting some contingency plans in place since a third basemen can be acquired in a Tucker trade. But, retaining Bregman should be their No. 1 priority currently, as he could be the next big domino to fall in free agency.