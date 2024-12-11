Multiple Teams 'Seriously Pursuing' Trade for Kyle Tucker With Houston Astros
Things are beginning to heat up regarding the Houston Astros and their willingness to trade Kyle Tucker.
What started out as a matter-of-fact statement by general manager Dana Brown about their willingness to listen to offers for anyone on this team has turned into a full on pursuit of the superstar right fielder.
Per Joel Sherman of The New York Post, "the Yankees are among the teams most seriously pursuing the star outfielder."
The list doesn't stop there.
"The Yankees, though, might not be the most determined pursuer of Tucker as the Winter Meetings neared an end. The Cubs are seen as a strong player for the lefty-swinger and the Giants are also involved in talks with the Astros. The Phillies also had been among the teams that at least inquired and tried to find a package that would work with the Astros," the insider added.
How aggressive and willing the Astros are to move Tucker will certainly be tested.
Houston should get back a king's ransom for the ascending outfielder who was on an MVP pace before he suffered a shin fracture that was originally misdiagnosed and caused him to miss extended time during this past season.
Sherman gives some insight into what the Astros are looking for in a trade package.
"The Astros are prioritizing major league-ready corner infielders and starting pitching if they move Tucker. In first baseman Matt Shaw (the Cubs’ top prospect, according to MLB.com), third baseman Cam Smith and 2024 All-Star Isaac Paredes, Chicago has pieces that are attractive to Houston ... Houston is said to be very interested in AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil. It is possible that Gil and Ben Rice could front a package that at least gets the Yankees to the table," he writes regarding what the New York Yankees and Cubs could send.
A trade might not be imminent, though.
Others don't believe Houston would actually pull the trigger on something like this despite their general manager stating he thinks the team could still win the division if Tucker is dealt.
These rumors should only continue to heat up during the closing days of the Winter Meetings, but now there is a lot more of a feeling the Astros might actually trade away Tucker this offseason.