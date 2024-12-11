New York Yankees 'Like' Houston Astros Star Kyle Tucker After Losing Juan Soto
The Houston Astros were always a team to watch at the Winter Meetings, but after the Juan Soto news, things became even more interesting.
The Astros could move Kyle Tucker if they get a deal that comes their way that would change the franchise.
Whether that would be the right move remains to be seen, but if Houston is worried about its farm system or thinks trading for MLB players could help, moving Tucker might be the logical thing to do.
Frankly, if the ownership and front office don't plan on paying Tucker next winter, there isn't a reason to keep him. They could get an incredible return for the left-handed-hitting outfielder, and that's something to consider.
It's a difficult situation, though, with there being benefits and negatives on both sides.
His market would be significant, too, with Jon Morosi of MLB Network reporting that the New York Yankees and others "like" Tucker.
"The Yankees do like Kyle Tucker. The Cubs do like Kyle Tucker. But the Astros still like Kyle Tucker as well. So, at the moment, there is still a higher chance of Kyle Tucker being an Astro on opening day than being elsewhere. But let me tell you why there's at least some chance of a trade involving Kyle Tucker. The overall free agent prices right now are quite high, and the number of teams with a great capacity to add high-dollar free agents is relatively small, which means trade candidates, like Tucker, even though he's entering his final year before free agency, are more valuable than ever."
The Chicago Cubs loom large in this situation, with it being reported that they've discussed a deal for the superstar.
However, after signing Max Fried and losing Soto, the Yankees have every reason to go all in.
The Cubs have a better farm system, but Rosenthal reported that a deal for Tucker would involve Big League players.
Brian Cashman should be more than willing to trade proven MLB talent for a player of Tucker's status.
It'll all come down to which package Dana Brown and the front office believe would help them now and in the future.
Of course, when considering any trade with New York, one has to question whether the Astros front office would ever trade with them in this type of deal.
They've been the biggest rivalry in baseball over much of the past decade, so helping the Yankees win a World Series wouldn't make fans happy.
Having one year remaining on his deal will hurt his value some, but it's tough to imagine a scenario in which Tucker wouldn't be traded for a massive haul if it ever happens.
The Yankees need him much more than Chicago, but after Rosenthal's report, the Cubs seem to be the favorites to land him.