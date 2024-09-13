Houston Astros Former Embattled Top Prospect Could Become Their Missing Link
With 16 games left in the regular season, it's looking like the Houston Astros will complete their comeback after they were last place in the AL West at one point this year.
They are 4.5 up on the second place Seattle Mariners, and with so few contests remaining, it would take a massive collapse for the Astros not to secure their fourth straight division title and a spot in the playoffs.
Once Houston gets in, they are a team nobody wants to face.
Despite not looking like the juggernauts they have been in the past, this roster and pitching staff still has top-line players who can power them to a series victory over just about anyone they matchup up against.
Still, there are some internal questions the Astros are trying to answer before the postseason begins.
Perhaps the biggest one is at first base.
When Jose Abreu drastically underperformed to the point where the organization felt it was in everyone's best interest to cut him, that left a huge hole at that position that hasn't quite been filled.
Houston has tried multiple solutions, including rotating a bevy of players with the hope that one of them would emerge as the everyday guy.
Right now, it seems like it could be Jon Singleton who takes over that role heading into the fall.
"He has contributed immensely. He's gotten some big hits. He gives you quality at-bats and finds the barrel and has the ability to walk. I've thrown a few guys out there and everyone finds a way to contribute and Jon has done a really, really good job," manager Joe Espada said according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.
The 32-year-old has had a long road getting to this point.
Back in 2011, Singleton was the headliner of the package sent to the Astros in exchange for Hunter Pence, and once he joined the organization, he was immediately considered their top minor leaguer.
Ranked No. 1 in their farm system during 2012 and 2013, he looked like he could become the potential face of this franchise with star power written all over the slugger.
Even after he was suspended 50 games due to his second failed drug test for marijuana ahead of the 2013 season, Houston signed him to a first-of-its-kind extension when they handed him a five-year contract that guaranteed him $10 million that could have been worth up to $35 million.
Unfortunately, Singleton flopped in his first Major League experience, slashing just .168/.285/.335 with 13 homers and 44 RBI across 95 games in 2014. When he struggled even more the next season, he was demoted to Triple-A and didn't make an appearance with the Astros again.
He went and played in Mexico before making his MLB comeback with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2022 that saw him return to a big league field for the first time in eight years when he was called up in 2023.
Singleton reunited with Houston that same season after he elected free agency, and with a .239/.322/.393 slash line, 13 home runs and 48 RBI this year, he is putting his name in the running to be their everyday first baseman when a championship becomes on the line.
Defense might be the main factor of that despite his bWAR being listed at -1.2.
"I feel like he gives me Yuli [Gurriel] vibes. I feel like you just throw it over there and he's got you. He's always around the bag ... He's just got a good feel for first base and you're always glad to have a first baseman who can pick it," shortstop Jeremy Pena said.
It will be interesting to see what Espada's decision ultimately is regarding the first base position, but no matter what, the fact that Singleton has fought his way back to this point is an incredible baseball story.