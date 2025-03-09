Houston Astros' Former World Series MVP Can Help Make Up for Lost Offense
With the offseason coming to a close soon for the Houston Astros, the franchise will be embarking on a campaign that has plenty of question marks to start.
Due to all the changes this winter for the Astros, it is nearly impossible to predict what this team will look like in 2025.
Prior to last year, Houston was the measuring stick in the American League with seven straight appearances in the American League Championship Series. However, their impressive title window might have finally come to a close, partially by their own doing.
The decision to trade Kyle Tucker might end up being the right one since they likely wouldn't have been able to keep him long-term, but it was a clear message that the team was going to be taking a step back in 2025.
In addition to losing Tucker, the loss of Alex Bregman at third base was also significant. Even though the star outfielder might have been a better player, Bregman appeared to be the glue guy for the team.
Now, while new players will have to step up to replace their production, so will some guys who have been around.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (paid subscription required) recently wrote about Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena being off to a good start this spring and the need for him to take his game to the next level.
“Peña is now 27 years old and if there is another level of play that he can reach, this would be the year to display it," he wrote.
After bursting on the scene in his rookie season, Pena hasn’t quite lived up to the lofty expectations he created for himself when he won the World Series MVP in 2022.
While by no means has he been a bad player, But winning the MVP in the World Series as a rookie is usually a fast pass to stardom in the league.
So far in three seasons with Houston, the 27-year-old has slashed .261/.307/.399 with 47 home runs.
In 2024, Pena was solid, slashing .266/.308/.394 with 15 home runs, 70 RBI, and 20 stolen bases. However, he just hasn’t become a star like the organization would have hoped.
At just 27 years old, this would be a great season for him to be able to find that stroke from 2022 and become a star for the Astros.
The potential is certainly there for him to be one of the best shortstops in the league, and the pressure will be on with multiple stars leaving this winter.