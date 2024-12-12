Houston Astros Gain Five Players, Lose None During 2024 Rule 5 Draft

The Astros lost no players in the Rule 5 Draft, but took five players in the Minor League phase:



Julio Rodriguez, RHP (Giants Double-A)

Jean Pinto, RHP (Orioles Double-A)

Anderson Bido, RHP (Rockies Double-A)

Jack Blomgren, SS (Rockies High-A)

Nick Swiney, LHP (Giants Double-A)