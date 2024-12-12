Houston Astros Gain Five Players, Lose None During 2024 Rule 5 Draft
The Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings marks the end to a busy period of the offseason, and the Houston Astros were able to come away with a haul.
There is always a risk during this selection process since teams can lose some of their players who are on the verge of being Major League ready. If there isn't enough space for them on the 40-man roster to be protected if they are eligible for this draft, then they could end up with another club.
Good front offices around the league are able to take advantage of this by finding talented players they can bring into their organization.
The Astros did exactly that.
As team insider Brian McTaggart points out, Houston did not lose a single one of their players.
Instead, they were able to add five intriguing options in the minor league phase of this Rule 5 Draft, meaning they don't have to be added to their 40-man roster this year and can continue to develop as part of the Astros' pipeline.
Pitchers were a clear target.
Houston selected four of them, all of whom reached the Double-A level this past season and could be in the mix for a Major League debut at some point in 2025 or the following year.
It's very rare that the players taken in the Rule 5 Draft are any of franchise's top prospects since they are normally protected to not be selected as part of this process, but that doesn't mean teams can't find some diamonds in the rough.
That's what the Astros are hoping for with this haul.
It will take some time to see if any of these picks turn into impact players for Houston, but by bringing in five and losing none, that was a nice way for Houston to bolster their farm system.