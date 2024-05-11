Inside the Astros

Houston Astros Injured Ace Finally Returns to Active Roster

The Houston Astros are finally getting an ace back in the rotation as he prepares for his start on Saturday night.

Apr 14, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Cristian Javier (53) walks off the mound
The Houston Astros have made it official as they are bringing injured ace Cristian Javier back to the active roster ahead of his start on Saturday night.

The corresponding roster move is designating Brandon Bielak for assignment.

Unlike many of Houston's stars, Javier had actually gotten off to a fantastic start to his 2024 season. Much like the rest of the pitchers, though, it all went crashing down after he suffered a neck injury that kept him out almost a month.

Through his first four outings, Javier has a 1.54 ERA and 1.114 WHIP. Despite not striking out batters at as high of a rate as he has in previous seasons, he's pitching as well as he ever has.

He had not given up an earned run through his first two outings, but has given up two in each of his two starts.

The 27-year-old isn't having the best success with his fastball this time around, but has become a much more effective off-speed pitcher.

He has cut his fastball usage down by around 20% and switched that same amount over to his changeup. That change has proven very effective so far and is his biggest change.

This is a crucial get for the Astros as they try to fight back into the playoff conversation despite a 14-24 start to the year.

Javier will make his first start back against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night.

Bielak, out of options, will need to pass through waivers before Houston will be able to send him down to AAA.

The 28-year-old has had a bit of a down year, but still has some value and the franchise likely wants to keep him around.

His ERA has ballooned to 5.71 in 17.1 innings of work so far. His FIP is also a career-worst mark of 5.92.

