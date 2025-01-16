Houston Astros’ International Free Agent Haul Includes Star Outfield Prospect
The Houston Astros have been one of the best teams in baseball for nearly a decade. Their success in international free agency has had a lot to do with that.
Right now, 10 of the Astros’ Top 30 minor-league prospects as ranked by MLB Pipeline are international signees.
In the Majors, key players signed internationally dot the roster, including starting pitchers Framber Valdez, Ronel Blanco, Cristian Javier and Luis Garcia and reliever Bryan Abreu.
And, of course, there is Jose Altuve. The Venezuelan native is, quite possibly, the biggest international bargain in Astros history — and he had to convince them to sign him. He made less than $20,000 when he signed with Houston.
Kevin Alvarez made a reported $2 million when he agreed to terms with the Astros on Wednesday as part of the franchise’s international signing class.
As Houston wasn’t involved in the Roki Sasaki derby, they had $5.65 million in pool money to spend. The Astros did not release the money figures around their contracts, only the list of players. MLB.com reported the financials for Alvarez’s deal.
Alvarez is Cuban, which is where current Houston All-Star Yordan Alvarez is from. The pair are not related.
Kevin Alvarez was ranked by MLB Pipeline as the No. 7 overall international free agent. He was born in Matanzas, Cuba, but he relocated to the Dominican Republic in 2021 to position himself to be signed.
The last time the Astros signed a Top 10 international prospect was in 2021 when they signed Pedro León, who is also from Cuba.
Just 16 years old, MLB Pipeline graded him at 65 as a hitter, on the 20-80 scouting scale, and it made Alvarez one of three members of the class to receive that grade Scouts also grade his power at a 60. The left-handed hitter is already 6-3.
Right now, he is projected as an outfielder. Most players in his position start playing in the Dominican Summer League before coming stateside.
The Astros released the entire list of players who agreed to deals on Wednesday, which includes players from Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Colombia.
An international player is eligible to sign with a Major League team between Jan. 15 and Dec. 15. He must turn 16 before he signs and be 17 before Sept. 1 the following year.